South Carolina man pleads guilty in federal court to fatally shooting Virginia police officer

ABINGDON, Va. — A South Carolina man pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday in the shooting death of a police officer in southwest Virginia in 2021.

Michael Donivan White, 36, of Cross, South Carolina, had already pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in state court.

The federal counts include drug charges and causing the death of a person with a firearm.

The plea deal requires the judge to sentence White to a term of 40 to 100 years. His previous plea deal, entered May 30, also calls for a sentence of 40 to 100 years.

Lawyers for White did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Wednesday night.

In court papers, White admitted that he shot Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler, 29, who was responding to a call just outside the town limits on Nov. 13, 2021.

Prosecutors said White shot Chandler eight times from inside his car when the officer approached after White tried to flee and became stuck in grass. Prosecutors said drugs were in the car.

Chandler died that evening. White was later arrested at a motel in Kingsport, Tennessee.