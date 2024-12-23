NewsNation/World

Bill Clinton is hospitalized with a fever but in good spirits, spokesperson says

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention,...

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted Monday to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington after developing a fever.

The 78-year-old was hospitalized in the “afternoon for testing and observation," Angel Urena, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.

“He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving,” Urena said.

Clinton, a Democrat who served two terms as president from January 1993 until January 2001, addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer, and campaigned ahead of November's election for the unsuccessful White House bid of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the years since Clinton left the White House, he's faced some health scares.

In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. Clinton returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

Clinton responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary...

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton respond to audience questions on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at the Robinson Center auditorum in Little Rock, Ark. Credit: AP/Katie Adkins

In 2021, the former president was hospitalized for six days in California while being treated for an infection that was unrelated to COVID-19, when the pandemic was still near its height.

An aide to the former president said then that Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but was on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition. The aide said Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital that time, but wasn’t receiving ICU care.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Mets land Manaea ... Latest on Harborside sale ... Take holiday road to see 'Vacation' lights Credit: Newsday

Updated 21 minutes ago Town asks for investigation into animal reserve ... CEO murder suspect pleads not guilty ... New boat is ferry nice ... Take holiday road to see 'Vacation' lights

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Mets land Manaea ... Latest on Harborside sale ... Take holiday road to see 'Vacation' lights Credit: Newsday

Updated 21 minutes ago Town asks for investigation into animal reserve ... CEO murder suspect pleads not guilty ... New boat is ferry nice ... Take holiday road to see 'Vacation' lights

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME