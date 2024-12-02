Closing arguments to begin in trial over stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO — Closing arguments will begin on Monday in the trial of a tech consultant in the 2023 stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco, an event that shocked the broader tech community whose members mourned the loss of an entrepreneur they called charismatic and kind.

San Francisco prosecutors say Nima Momeni stabbed Lee three times after a dispute over his treatment toward Momeni's sister, Khazar Momeni, with whom Lee was friends.

Defense attorneys say Lee, 43, was on a multi-day drug bender of cocaine and ketamine that made him agitated and violent, forcing Momeni to use his Krav Maga martial arts skills to fend off the paring knife Lee brandished in the early morning hours of April 4, 2023 after a “ bad joke.”

Momeni faces 26 years to life if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial, which began Oct. 14, has been emotionally taxing for family members of both men. Mahnaz Tayarani, mother of the defendant, has sat on one side of the court room while Lee's father, brother and ex-wife sat on the other.

Surveillance video of Bob joking around on his final night and autopsy photos of his wounds have been difficult to view, said Lee's brother, Timothy Oliver Lee. He dismissed Momeni's explanation of events as a fabrication.

"Even if he was under the influence, he was still Bob. He was never aggressive. He was always a teddy bear and always a great guy,” he said.

Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes his way into the courtroom for his arraignment in San Francisco, May 2, 2023. Credit: AP/Gabrielle Lurie

Surveillance video shows the two men leaving the posh condo of Khazar Momeni around 2 a.m. and getting into Momeni's BMW. Other surveillance then shows them getting out of the car in an isolated section of the city by the Bay Bridge.

Momeni testified he stopped his car after going over a pothole that caused Lee to spill the beer he was holding. Momeni said he then cracked a joke suggesting Lee should spend his last night visiting the city with family instead of trying to find a strip club to keep the party going.

That's when Lee suddenly pulled a knife, Momeni said. He said Lee later walked away, showing no signs he was injured.

“I was scared for my life," Momeni said in testimony that was at times rambling and contentious. "I had to defend myself.”

Lee was found staggering on a deserted downtown San Francisco street at 2:30 a.m., dripping a trail of blood and calling for help. He later died at a hospital.

Prosecutors say Momeni was furious with Lee after he introduced Khazar to a drug dealer who gave her GHB, known as a date-rape drug, hours before the stabbing. They say Momeni grilled Lee earlier in the evening about what might have happened to his sister at the drug dealer’s apartment.

Jurors were allowed to ask questions and, through San Francisco Superior Court Judge Alexandra Gordon, asked why Momeni did not call police, either after Lee's knife attack or after Momeni realized Lee had been stabbed to death.

A knife recovered from the area where Lee was stabbed showed Momeni’s DNA on the handle, but the defense said the handle should have been tested for Lee’s fingerprints.

Lee’s death stunned the tech community as fellow executives and engineers penned tributes to his generosity and brilliance. He was chief product officer of cryptocurrency platform MobileCoin when he died.