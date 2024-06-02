A man's body recovered from waters off a Greek beach with barbell attached
ATHENS, Greece — The body of an unidentified man was recovered Sunday off a beach northeast of the Greek capital with a 10-kilogram (22-pound) barbell attached to his leg with a rope, the coast guard said.
Authorities were alerted to the presence of the body at Schinias beach near the town of Marathon, early Sunday afternoon. A diver retrieved the body about 100 meters (110 yards) from shore. An ambulance took it to a hospital where the man’s death was confirmed. According to authorities, the body had been in the water for several days.
The man was estimated to be 40-45 years old. An autopsy was to take place later. Authorities at the nearby port of Rafina were investigating.
Schinias beach usually attracts large crowds.
