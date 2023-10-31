Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia's government severed diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday while calling for an end to the Israeli military offensive against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

“Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Freddy Mamani, Bolivia’s deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference.

The Andean nation of 12 million, which is led by leftist President Luis Arce, has long been critical of Israel and previously severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 over fighting involving Gaza. Diplomatic relations were reestablished in 2020.

María Nela Prada, the minister of the presidency, called on Israel to “cease attacks in the Gaza Strip that have already resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and the forced displacement of Palestinians.”

Earlier in the day, Arce held a meeting with Palestinian Ambassador Mahmoud Elalwani.