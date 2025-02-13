DOJ sues state officials over law it says puts 'illegal aliens over American citizens'

WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday that the Department of Justice is suing Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James over a state law that restricts the Department of Motor Vehicles from immediately turning over driver's license information to federal immigration enforcers.

Bondi, at a news conference, took aim at the state’s 2019 Green Light Law — which allows all New Yorkers ages 16 and older to apply for a driver’s license or learner's permit regardless of citizenship status. The law also requires the DMV to notify the license holder "when immigration enforcement agencies request" their information, according to the state DMV website.

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens," Bondi said. "It stops, it stops today. As you know we sued Illinois, and New York didn’t listen — so, now, you’re next."

Last week Bondi filed a federal lawsuit against Illinois officials, arguing that their immigration policies "impede the federal government’s ability to carry out its immigration enforcement activities."

The Department of Justice did not immediately provide a copy of Wednesday's lawsuit, but Bondi argued that what she called the "tipoff provision" of the state’s Green Light law was unconstitutional. She also said Mark Schroder, the state's DMV commissioner, was also listed in the lawsuit.

"It's tipping off an illegal alien, and it's unconstitutional, and that's why we filed this lawsuit." Bondi said

Attorney General Letitia James had no immediate comment Wednesday on the civil action filed in U.S. District Court.

James successfully defended the state’s Green Light law against challenges in lawsuits brought in two federal district courts by Republicans in 2019.

In 2019, Republican county clerks that issue driver's licenses in upstate counties had argued the law was unconstitutional. The clerks said they would refuse to issue driver's licenses to people they suspected of being in the country illegally, and their lawsuits were supported by President Donald Trump’s Justice Department during Trump’s first term.

However, none of the clerks nor the Justice Department brought the case to the U.S. Supreme Court for a final ruling on the state law’s constitutionality.

The Driver's License Access and Privacy Act, called the 'Green Light Law,' was proposed in 2019 as a way to make sure all drivers regardless of their citizenship status learned to drive safely through the state’s system that requires paper exams and road tests.

The Green Light Law also meant to allow immigrants, legal or undocumented, to have transportation to take to jobs, go to houses of worship and join in community activities.

The licenses were standard licenses, which can’t be used for federal purposes such as identification needed to enter certain federal facilities.

Bondi's lawsuit comes as the Trump Administration has moved swiftly to enact a series of hard-line immigration policies including ramping up deportations, using the Guantánamo Bay naval station as an immigrant detention center, and halting the migrant asylum process at the U.S. southern border.