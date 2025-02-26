NewsNation/World

Bosnian police arrest 3 for trafficking after finding a number of children in a house

By The Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Police in Bosnia said Wednesday they have arrested three people for child trafficking and child abuse after discovering a large number of children in a house in the country's east.

Police did not specify how many children were found in the town of Brcko on Tuesday. Bosnian media reported that 31 children were kept in a house, including babies.

The children have been taken to a safe place and an investigation is underway, police said in a statement.

Klix news portal reported that an Italian woman was found with the children and that the children had Croatian passports. Police have not released any further details, citing sensitivity of the case.

