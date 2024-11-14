NewsNation/World

Falling scaffolding plank narrowly misses pedestrians at Boston's South Station

In this image taken from surveillance video provided by the...

In this image taken from surveillance video provided by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Frame, pedestrians walk towards Boston’s South Station moment before a large scaffolding plank fell among them on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Strong wind sent a large scaffolding plank crashing to the ground outside New England's busiest train station, narrowly missing pedestrians streaming in and out of the building.

No one was hurt when the plank fell last Friday at South Station, which serves as a hub for subway, bus and commuter rail lines. Video released by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority shows the plank hit the ground just as a pedestrian passed by. Others stopped in shock or fled the area.

City officials said a piece of rigging gear fell from a 46-floor skyscraper across the street from the station. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

