NewsNation/World

A small plane crashes on an avenue in Sao Paulo, killing 2 passengers

By The Associated Press

SAO PAULO — A small aircraft crashed on an avenue in Sao Paulo on Friday morning, killing at least two of its passengers, the local firefighter corps said in a statement.

The plane went down in the Barra Funda neighborhood one the city's west side, near its downtown. A piece of the plane hit a bus, injuring one woman inside, while a motorcyclist was struck by another piece of wreckage, the firefighters' statement said. Both were receiving medical care.

A later statement said that four additional victims at the site were taken to hospitals in the region with minor injuries.

Images on local media showed the plane's fuselage and the bus on fire, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.

The plane was bound to Porto Alegre, in the southern Rio Grande do Sul state.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
 Sentencing in fatal wrong-way DUI crash ... Federal workers face buyout deadline ... Going red for women's health Credit: Newsday

Fiery crash closes LIE ... Amazon Fresh store canceled ... Snow in weekend forecast ... LI's best chicken wings

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
 Sentencing in fatal wrong-way DUI crash ... Federal workers face buyout deadline ... Going red for women's health Credit: Newsday

Fiery crash closes LIE ... Amazon Fresh store canceled ... Snow in weekend forecast ... LI's best chicken wings

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME