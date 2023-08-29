Breaking impasse, Tennessee lawmakers adjourn tumultuous session spurred by school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday abruptly ended a special session initially touted to improve public safety in the wake of a deadly elementary school shooting, but it quickly unraveled into chaos over the past week as the GOP-dominant Statehouse refused to take up gun control measures and instead spent most of the time ensnared in political infighting.

In a particularly heated moment, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Democratic Rep. Justin Pearson appeared to have a brief physical interaction where both accused each other of shoving moments after the House chamber adjourned.

Video captured by reporters on the House floor shows Sexton, a Republican, departing the chamber as Pearson approached the speaker's dais holding a sign calling for gun control. The two made contact as Sexton stepped to avoid a photographer; meanwhile, other legislative members, staffers and security guards rushed to the front of the floor.

Yelling erupted from both lawmakers on the floor and protesters in the gallery above as House Republicans quickly left the chamber. Democratic Rep. Justin Jones, who had been holding a sign on the other side of Pearson as Sexton walked by, later grabbed the speaker's gavel and banged it, yelling, “This house is out of order.”

Pearson and Jones were expelled by the Republican supermajority earlier this year. Both were reappointed, then reelected, and remain critical of Sexton's leadership.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sexton said a security guard put his hand on his back and knocked Sexton forward, prompting the speaker to move to step past the photographer. Then, Sexton said Pearson “comes in and pops me,” bumping his shoulder. Sexton said he did not throw his shoulder into Pearson.

Pearson told reporters that it was an “act of aggression, an act of violence against me” by Sexton, saying he was not being aggressive with Sexton or pushing him.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, podium in the House chamber as Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, right, with signs wait to confront him after a special session of the state legislature on public safety Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

Republican leaders countered that Pearson and others were taking attention away from the true purpose of the special session and lacking maturity.

Tuesday's tense standoff marked the latest turn in a session Republican Gov. Bill Lee initially organized in response to a shooter opening fire at The Covenant School in Nashville, killing three young children and three adults. Lee had hoped to convince fellow Republicans to pass legislation that would limit dangerous people from accessing guns, but the proposal never gained enough support. Some Republicans said they didn't think a session was even needed and tried to adjourn from the outset last Monday.

Lee attempted to tout the special session as a positive step for hesitant lawmakers.

“We made progress in public safety, and we elevated a conversation about public safety that will continue into the future," Lee told reporters. "And that’s important.”

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville leaves the House chamber after a special session of the state legislature on public safety was adjourned Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/George Walker IV

In the days ahead of the special session, Lee largely stopped mentioning his proposal — known as an extreme risk protection order — and instead stressed that lawmakers would work to improve public safety and mental health services.

Yet in little more than a week, lawmakers advanced just a few bills and struggled to break through an icy stalemate between the House and Senate. Even as Lee worked to find a resolution between the warring legislative leaders, both sides took turns blaming others for the inaction.

Further adding to public outrage: Republican leaders limited public access to the Capitol building and increased the presence of law enforcement.

In the House, Republicans banned the public from holding signs during floor and committee proceedings, but a Tennessee judge has since blocked that rule from being implemented. In one hearing, a House subcommittee chairman had troopers make the public leave the room after deeming the crowd too unruly. That included grieving parents closely connected to the school shooting, who cried after the decision.

Ultimately, the legislation that did advance made minor changes to state programs already in place. These add more money to advertise a state program offering free gun safes and codify an executive order already signed by the governor that set a 72-hour period for reporting new criminal activity to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Lawmakers also approved $30 million for higher education safety grants for both public and private colleges and universities; $50 million for grants to community mental health agencies; and $12.1 million for retention bonuses for behavioral health state employees.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally, a Republican, told reporters the special session was a success. But he said he believed more work would be done when lawmakers return for their regular legislative session in January.

In the House, Majority Leader William Lamberth conceded that public safety had only improved a “little bit but not enough” because of the special session, pointing to the wide variety of bills passed by the House, but not the Senate.

“There’s much more work that we have to do,” he told reporters.

After lawmakers adjourned, Pearson and other Democratic lawmakers consoled a sobbing Sarah Shoop Neumann, a member of a group of Covenant School parents who had pushed for gun control and other changes for months. Pearson also led a prayer with Neumann and other Covenant parents.

“It’s difficult to find the words to say for such a time as this, that we held a special session following the extraordinary tragedy of a mass shooting that took place at The Covenant School, and yet we took no meaningful action," said Neumann, whose son attends the Nashville school and survived the March shooting.