Georgia's Brian Kemp picked to lead Republican Governors Association

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will lead the Republican Governors Association for the next year, the group announced Wednesday, just weeks after the party secured governorships in eight out of 11 state races up for grabs in the election earlier this month.

The Governors Association helps elect Republicans across the country and Kemp is expected to use the post to spread his traditional brand of conservatism nationwide.

Kemp currently serves as vice chair of the organization, so his move to the top was expected. He succeeds Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee as Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte moves into the vice chair position.

Kemp and President-elect Donald Trump have apparently mended a rocky relationship over Kemp refusing to aid Trump in his attempts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results based on false allegations of voter fraud. The president-elect most recently railed against Kemp a 10-minute rally segment in August.

But the tone switched from ire to praise weeks later after Kemp pledged on Fox News to help elect Trump.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The voters of our state and nation gave Republicans a mandate to govern just two weeks ago," said Cody Hall, a spokesperson of Kemp's political organization. "The governor looks forward to working with the General Assembly to make Georgia an even better place to live, work, and raise a family this legislative session, and leading the Republican Governors Association to help the Trump administration and the Republican majorities in the U.S House and Senate save our country.”

As Republicans across the country gear up to run for offices in 2025 and 2026, Kemp is expected to make his way through the states to help, while at the same time boosting his own national profile as his final gubernatorial term comes to a close.

Kemp could run against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia in 2026, but some speculate that the governor may launch a presidential campaign instead. Leading the Republican Governors Association will help Kemp maintain the national contacts he needs to raise money and win support for either of those races.

The association assisted Kemp's campaign against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018 and in a 2022 primary against Trump-endorsed David Perdue.

Kemp used his own well-funded political organization to turn out Georgia Republicans in November, an effort that helped Trump and local Republican candidates pick up large swaths of votes across the state.