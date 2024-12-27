Travelers face disruptions as foggy weather affects UK airports

LONDON — Travelers to and from the U.K. faced disruption and delays Friday with foggy weather affecting some of the country's airports.

Nats, the U.K.'s main air traffic controller, said restrictions were in place at several airports as a result of widespread fog.

The agency said an expert from the Met Office, the U.K.'s main weather service, was working to ensure it has the latest available information.

The country's three largest airports — Heathrow and Gatwick in London, as well as Manchester Airport — have warned of potential delays.

“Like most airports across the country, we have experienced some delays as a result of fog," a spokesperson for Manchester Airport said. “In most instances these delays have been short and have not caused disruption to our schedule.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The restrictions are coming at a busy time of year when many people travel following the Christmas holiday and ahead of the New Year.