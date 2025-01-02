NewsNation/World

British rapper Stormzy banned from driving for using phone behind wheel of his Rolls-Royce

Stormzy performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Friday, Aug....

Stormzy performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Credit: AP/Scott Garfitt

By The Associated Press

LONDON — British rapper Stormzy was banned from driving for nine months on Thursday after admitting he drove his Rolls-Royce through London while using his phone.

The 31-year-old whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Jr. is known for bringing the grime genre of rap into the commercial mainstream. His debut “Gang Signs and Prayer” won album of the year at the Brit Awards in 2018, where he was named best male British solo artist — an honor he won again in 2020.

His record on the road, however, isn't good, a judge said at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

District judge Andrew Sweet said that Stormzy’s actions were “dangerous and irresponsible."

Stormzy previously put “vulnerable road users at risk” when he drove a Lamborghini Urus with illegally tinted windows, prosecutor Alice Holloway said. The windows only allowed 4% light transmission — a tiny fraction of the 70% required for tinting.

Stormzy, who wasn't in court for the hearing, pleaded guilty in writing to the cellphone driving charge from March. He had previously admitted the 2023 tinting offense and also had a record of speeding.

Defense lawyer Peter Csemiczky said that Stormzy apologized and accepted responsibility.

The artist was fined 2,010 pounds ($2,500) and penalty points were added to his license.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Gillen heads to Washington ... 10 shot in Queens ... What’s up on LI Credit: Newsday

Reexamining a cold case mystery ... Deadly hit and run in Plainview ... Latest on New Orleans terror attack ... Gillen heads to Washington

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Gillen heads to Washington ... 10 shot in Queens ... What’s up on LI Credit: Newsday

Reexamining a cold case mystery ... Deadly hit and run in Plainview ... Latest on New Orleans terror attack ... Gillen heads to Washington

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME