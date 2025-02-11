Car collides head on with a bus in central Washington, killing 4 and injuring 7

VOLTAGE, Wash. — Four people were killed and seven others were hurt when a motorist trying to pass another car on a two-lane highway hit a charter bus in central Washington state.

A Toyota Camry was heading west on Highway 28 east of Wenatchee on Sunday afternoon when it hit an oncoming Northwestern Stage Lines charter bus, The Seattle Times reported.

A 66-year-old Spokane man who was driving the bus was killed, along with a 17-year-old female driver and a 17-year-old male passenger in the Camry, both from East Wenatchee, the Washington State Patrol said. A bus passenger died later at a hospital. Seven others, ages 24 to 71, were hurt in the crash and taken to local hospitals, troopers said.

The car also hit and damaged the car it was trying to pass, but no one inside that vehicle was hurt, according to the state patrol.

Jacob Price, owner of the Spokane-based bus company, said the crash happened during a scheduled route between Seattle and Spokane. He said about 20 people were on the bus.

Price told the newspaper the crash was caused by a driver trying to pass while traveling at an “excessive speed,” and that the company was working with state troopers and the state Department of Transportation to learn more.

“Sadly, our talented and dedicated driver was among the fatalities,” he said.

The names of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.