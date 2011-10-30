Cain denies sexual harassment report

WASHINGTON -- Republican candidate Herman Cain is denying a report claiming he was repeatedly accused of sexual harassment.

In a statement to The Associated Press last night, Cain's campaign said a media report saying that Cain was accused of sexual harassment at least twice during his tenure as the head of the National Restaurant Association isn't true and represents unfair attacks.

Cain spokesman J.D. Gordon said the political press was "dredging up thinly sourced allegations" from Cain's tenure leading the trade group in the 1990s. Gordon said the report includes "unsubstantiated personal attacks" and said the press is "casting aspersions on his character and spreading rumors that never stood up to the facts."

Asked if Cain's campaign was denying the report, Gordon said, "Yes."

The allegations were first reported by the website Politico. Politico reported that during Herman Cain's tenure as head of the trade group in the 1990s, at least two female employees complained to colleagues and senior association officials about his inappropriate behavior. They later left their jobs, Politico wrote, attributing the information to "multiple sources."

The women complained Cain's behavior made them "angry and uncomfortable," the sources said, according to Politico. They later signed agreements with the group giving them financial payouts to leave and barring them from talking about their departures, Politico said. -- AP