An earthquake registering 3.7 magnitude hits west of San Francisco in the Pacific Ocean
SAN FRANCISCO — An earthquake registering a magnitude of 3.7 shook part of the San Francisco Bay Area and people reported feeling a quick jolt. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage.
The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was detected at 7:02 a.m. Friday about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco with a depth of 12 miles (19 kilometers).
People posted on social media that they were awakened by a quick, sharp motion.
