NewsNation/World

California Gov. Newsom fined over delays in reporting charitable donations

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation at the state Capitol...

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation at the state Capitol on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, aimed at preventing gas prices from spiking at the pump. Credit: AP/Sophie Austin

By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to pay a fine for not reporting on time charitable donations that companies made on his behalf.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that the Democratic governor agreed to pay $13,000 in a settlement with the Fair Political Practices Commission.

State law requires elected officials to report donations made on their behalf within 30 days. Elected officials often ask companies to make these charitable donations, and the payments aren't subject to campaign contribution limits but are required to be reported out.

The Commission said Newsom and his 2018 campaign committee didn’t make donation reports on time on 18 occasions, sometimes filing them months late. Among them was one payment of more than $12 million from T-Mobile, the Times reported.

Newsom’s campaign said some filings were late because it had to depend on third parties to track filing information. Nathan Click, a spokesperson for the governor, said Newsom has filed a thousand other such reports on time.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV has you covered Credit: Newsday

Looking for a pizza spot or fresh cup of coffee? NewsdayTV has places you can eat at this weekend.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV has you covered Credit: Newsday

Looking for a pizza spot or fresh cup of coffee? NewsdayTV has places you can eat at this weekend.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME