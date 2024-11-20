NewsNation/World

Prak Sokhonn reappointed as Cambodia's foreign minister

FILE -Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn speaks during a press...

FILE -Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn speaks during a press conference after the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (55th AMM) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 6, 2022. Credit: AP/Heng Sinith

By The Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's National Assembly unanimously approved the reappointment of Prak Sokhonn as foreign minister Wednesday.

Prak Sokhonn, a first vice president of the Senate and a former deputy prime minister and foreign minister, replaced Sok Chenda Sophea, who remains deputy prime minister.

Prime Minister Hun Manet posted a congratulatory message to Prak Sokhonn on his Telegram channel shortly afterward.

Hun Manet succeeded his father last year after Hun Sen ruled the Southeast Asian country for nearly four decades, but there have been few signs of political liberalization.

Prak Sokhonn was deputy prime minister and foreign minister from 2016 through 2023 under Hun Sen. Before that, he was Cambodia's ambassador to several countries.

In a previous Cabinet shuffle in September, Sok Soken became inspection minister and Hout Hak became tourism minister in a swapping of posts.

At a university graduation ceremony in September, Hun Manet said adjustments in his Cabinet were meant to enhance governance and to push the ministers to work as a team.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Finding low-key vibes in Miami ... HS field hockey player beats cancer ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Finding low-key vibes in Miami ... HS field hockey player beats cancer ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME