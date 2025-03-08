Shooting at Toronto pub wounds 12 people
TORONTO — A shooting at a pub in east Toronto left 12 people wounded, police said.
A city spokesperson said victims suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical in the shooting Friday night near the Scarborough Town Centre mall.
A suspect remained at large and police said they did not have a description shortly after the shooting.
SARRA SOUNDS OFF: LI wins 12 state titles in boys and girls wrestling Long Beach's Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez goes for his second state wrestling title, plus a family legacy continues at Division in Episode 4 of "Sarra Sounds Off."
SARRA SOUNDS OFF: LI wins 12 state titles in boys and girls wrestling Long Beach's Dunia Sibomana-Rodriguez goes for his second state wrestling title, plus a family legacy continues at Division in Episode 4 of "Sarra Sounds Off."