Carter taken to Ohio hospital with upset stomach

By The Associated Press

The Carter Center says Jimmy Carter developed an upset stomach on a flight to Cleveland and was taken to a hospital for observation.

Jackie Mayo, a spokeswoman at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, says the former president, 85, was a passenger on a Delta flight to Cleveland late Tuesday morning and became ill. She says he was taken off a plane by rescue crews.

He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital, where the Carter Center says he is resting comfortably.

The website for Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Cleveland says Carter was scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. Tuesday to sign and talk about his new book, “White House Diary.” The center says he is expected to resume his book tour this week.

