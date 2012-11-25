Casey Anthony detectives overlooked Google search

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Florida sheriff's office that investigated the disappearance of Casey Anthony's 2-year-old daughter overlooked evidence that someone in their home did a Google search for "fool-proof" suffocation methods on the day the girl was last seen alive.

Orange County sheriff's Capt. Angelo Nieves said yesterday that the office's computer investigator missed the June 16, 2008, search. The agency's admission was first reported by Orlando television station WKMG. It's not known who performed the search.

The station reported it was done on a browser primarily used by Anthony, who was acquitted of the girl's murder in 2011.

Not knowing about the computer search, prosecutors had argued Caylee was poisoned with chloroform and then suffocated by duct tape placed over her mouth and nose. The girl's body was found six months after she disappeared in a field near the family home and was too decomposed for an exact cause of death to be determined.

Prosecutor Jeff Ashton told WKMG that "it's just a shame we didn't have it. This certainly would have put the accidental death claim in serious question." -- AP