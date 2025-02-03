Officials say a rebel attack in Central African Republic has killed several soldiers

BANGUI, Central African Republic — A rebel group killed at least five soldiers in Central African Republic, an army official and city councilor said Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Rebels with the Coalition of Patriots for Change, an anti-government armed group, attacked a military outpost early Monday in the village of Kouki in the northwestern prefecture of Ouham, the prefect, Barthelemy Wilikon, told The Associated Press. Several soldiers were severely injured, he added.

Central African Republic has been in conflict since 2013, when predominantly Muslim rebels seized power and forced then-president François Bozizé from office. A 2019 peace deal only lessened the fighting, and six of the 14 armed groups that signed later left the agreement.

The Coalition of Patriots for Change was founded in 2020 in the aftermath of the agreement.

On Monday evening, many Kouki residents were in shock from the attack.

"The army ensures the security of the village but despite their presence, the rebels were able to attack it and kill several soldiers," said shop owner Robert Kpawirena. He said it would be difficult to reopen businesses: “Even if we are not directly affected, we fear being caught in the crossfire.”

Central African Republic remains one of the world's poorest countries despite its vast mineral wealth including gold and diamonds. Rebel groups have often operated with impunity over the past decade, thwarting mining exploration by foreign companies.

The country is one of the first in which Russia-backed Wagner mercenaries established operations with the pledge of fighting rebel groups and restoring peace. But the forces have been accused of human rights violations and defending the military government of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, in power since 2016.