NewsNation/World

A helicopter has crashed with 3 on board in southeastern China

By The Associated Press

BEIJING — A helicopter crashed in China’s southeastern Jiangxi province and three people on board were missing Wednesday, state media reported.

The helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) in Huanggang township, Shangrao city, according to local authorities quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Search and rescue efforts were underway. No other details were immediately given.

Huanggang township borders a mountain range southwest of the traditional ceramics center of Jingdezhen.

