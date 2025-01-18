NewsNation/World

Correction: Trump-Inauguration-Christopher Macchio story

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, center, and former...

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, center, and former first lady Melania Trump, right, listen to opera singer Christopher Macchio at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — In a story published Jan. 18, 2025, about opera tenor Christopher Macchio set to sing the national anthem at Donald Trump's inauguration, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Macchio performed at Trump's 70th birthday party. Macchio performed at Rod Stewart's 70th birthday party.

