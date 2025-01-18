Correction: Trump-Inauguration-Christopher Macchio story
WASHINGTON — In a story published Jan. 18, 2025, about opera tenor Christopher Macchio set to sing the national anthem at Donald Trump's inauguration, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Macchio performed at Trump's 70th birthday party. Macchio performed at Rod Stewart's 70th birthday party.
