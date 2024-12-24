Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for the flu

NewsNation/World

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention,...

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Former President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Washington hospital on Tuesday and will be home for Christmas after he was admitted the day before with a fever.

Clinton is being treated for the flu, Angel Urena, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement about his release.

“He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received,” Urena said.

“He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all,” Urena said.

The 78-year-old Democrat was hospitalized on Monday afternoon for testing and observation.

Clinton served two terms as president from January 1993 until January 2001. He addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer, and campaigned in the fall for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the election to Republican Donald Trump in November.

Clinton recently published his newest book, “Citizen,” a memoir about his life after the White House and the role of philanthropy in it.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary...

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton respond to audience questions on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 at the Robinson Center auditorum in Little Rock, Ark. Credit: AP/Katie Adkins

