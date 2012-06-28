Clinton offers measured praise for Egypt
By Egypt's Islamist President-elect, Mohammed Morsi, but will reserve judgment on his government until it is up and running.. Speaking to reporters in Finland yesterday, Clinton said the United States was happy that Morsi has pledged to respect Egypt's international obligations. Washington believes that covers the 1979 peace treaty with Israel. She also said the Egyptian military, which is supposed to turn over power to the president on Saturday, deserved praise for "facilitating" a free, fair and credible election.. However, she said the United States would judge Egypt's new leadership on its actions and called for it to respect principles of democracy and pluralism.. "We expect the transition to continue as has been promised by the . . . [military], and we expect President-elect Morsi, as he forms a government, to demonstrate a commitment to inclusivity that is manifest by representatives of the women of Egypt, of the Coptic Christian community, of the secular nonreligious community and, of course, young people," Clinton said.. "We hope that full democracy is understood to be more than one election," she added. "One election does not a democracy make. That's just the beginning of the hard work, and the hard work requires pluralism, respecting the rights of minorities, independent judiciary, independent media.". The secretary also said, "We know a lot of work lies ahead. They have to write a constitution, they have to look at how they are going to deal with the judicial decision about the parliament and seating a new parliament."