NewsNation/World

Colombian authorities arrest active and retired military personnel over weapons trafficking

By The Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia — Authorities in Colombia on Saturday arrested a group of nine active and retired military personnel over weapons trafficking accusations stemming from a wider investigation into a grenade attack last year in the capital.

Colombia’s army in a statement said those arrested include three non-commissioned officers and two soldiers as well as four retired military personnel. All face conspiracy charges.

The Army's public information office told The Associated Press that the material the group allegedly trafficked included ammunition, weapons and uniforms.

The investigation stems from an attack last year near a toll booth in Bogotá in which authorities later determined the grenades used belonged to the army. No one was injured in the attack.

The arrests are the second in as many months linking members of the armed forces to trafficking of weapons.

