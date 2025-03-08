Colombia's defense minister vows to recover 29 kidnapped law enforcement officers

BOGOTÁ — Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez on Saturday condemned the recent kidnapping of 29 law enforcement officers in the country’s southwest region and said the government is working to free them.

The 28 police officers and one soldier were kidnapped Friday during a violent attack in the El Plateado region.

The attack was blamed on supporters of the armed group known as Carlos Patiño, whose members are dissidents of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia who did not subscribe to a 2016 peace deal with the government.

Sánchez told W radio that those kidnapped are in good physical condition, are being fed and can move within a confined space.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro warned on Friday that he would use military force if the group isn’t released soon.