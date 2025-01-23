Colorado DNA crime analyst due in court to face forgery and other charges

DENVER — A former Colorado Bureau of Investigation DNA scientist faces 102 criminal charges, including dozens of counts of forgery, after authorities said she cut corners and didn't follow standard testing protocols in hundreds of criminal cases.

Yvonne “Missy” Woods was due to make an initial appearance Thursday in state district court in Jefferson County. She retired in November 2023 after working at the state's forensic lab for 29 years.

The validity of more than 500 cases has been called into question as a result of her altering data, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released by prosecutors.

Woods was being held Wednesday in the Jefferson County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. An attorney for Woods did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.

The investigation into her alleged misconduct began in September 2023 after an intern at the state investigation bureau discovered missing information in a case that Woods handled in 2018.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The subsequent probe into other cases she had worked found Woods altered data to conceal tampering, deleted data that showed she failed to troubleshoot issues within the testing process and did not thoroughly document tests performed in case records, authorities said.

In addition to 52 counts of forgery, she faces 48 counts of attempting to influence a public servant and one count each of perjury and cybercrime, for alleged misconduct between 2008 and 2023.

This booking photo taken in Jefferson County, CO provided by the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney's Office shows Yvonne Woods, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Credit: AP

A Colorado Bureau of Investigations internal affairs report released last year revealed that concerns about Woods’ work first surfaced more than a decade ago. In 2014, a worker questioned her testing of evidence and in 2018 she was temporarily removed from working on DNA cases after being accused of data manipulation, the report said.

The fallout from the alleged misconduct is still unfolding. In the first prosecution in the state believed to be impacted by Woods’ work, a Colorado man in June pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the killings of three people in 2017.

Prosecutors gave Garrett Coughlin the chance to plead guilty to second-degree murder partly because they were unable to call Woods to testify in a case that relied mostly on circumstantial evidence.

The deal allowed Coughlin to avoid a possible life sentence for felony murder after his original conviction and sentence were overturned when it was discovered at least one juror lied during jury selection.

Officials said Wednesday that the response to Woods' alleged misconduct had cost more than $11 million.

Among those costs, the Colorado Department of Public Safety last year asked the Legislature for $7.5 million to pay for an independent lab to retest up to 3,000 DNA samples and for district attorneys to review and potentially reprosecute cases that are affected by lab errors.

State officials announced Tuesday they had hired a consulting firm to review the state's forensic program. Bureau of Investigations Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement that the hiring of Forward Resolutions LLC was part of the agency’s effort to “hold itself accountable” following the allegations against Woods.