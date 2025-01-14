Comoros ruling party wins 28 out of 33 seats in a parliamentary election

MORONI, Comoros — Comoros' ruling party has won 28 out of 33 seats in Parliament, according to election results announced on Tuesday.

That means the Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros party of President Azali Assoumani retained its majority in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The results were announced by the electoral commission and must be confirmed by the Supreme Court.

Sunday's election was boycotted by some opposition parties, who have previously accused the ruling CRC of electoral fraud.

Comoros is an archipelago of three islands off the east coast of Africa near Madagascar. It has been beset by a series of military coups since gaining independence from France in 1975, with Assoumani, a former military officer, first seizing power in 1999 by overthrowing the president.

Assoumani, 66, stepped down from the presidency in 2006 after one term but returned and won another election in 2016. He has been president since, winning three successive elections. He pushed through constitutional changes in 2018 that allowed him to sidestep term limits and avoid a previous political agreement that saw the presidency rotated between Comoros’ islands.