Compromise on birth control rule for faith groups

WASHINGTON -- The Obama administration issued its final compromise yesterday for religiously affiliated charities, hospitals and other nonprofits that object to covering birth control in their employee health plans.

The Health and Human Services Department said the final plan simplifies how insurers provide the coverage separately from faith-based groups and gives religious nonprofits until Jan. 1 to comply.

However, the changes are unlikely to resolve objections from faith groups that the requirement violates their religious freedom. More than 60 lawsuits have been filed challenging the rule. The cases are expected to reach the Supreme Court.

The birth control rule was first introduced in February 2012 as part of President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. The original plan exempted churches and other houses of worship, but required faith-affiliated charities, universities and other nonprofits to provide the coverage for their employees.

Under the compromise, administration officials said they simplified the definition of religious organizations that are fully exempt from the requirement.

Other religious nonprofits must notify their insurer that they object to the coverage. The insurer or plan administrator will then notify affected employees separately that coverage will be provided at no cost.