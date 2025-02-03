NewsNation/World

UN says the death toll in fighting in the eastern Congo city of Goma is at least 900

By The Associated Press

GOMA, Congo — Fighting last week between Congolese government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels in the major eastern city of Goma left at least 900 people dead, the U.N. health agency said Monday, raising the previously cited death toll of 773.

The World Health Organization said that at least 900 bodies were recovered from the streets of Goma as of last Friday following five days of fighting in which the rebels took control of the city.

The WHO cited nearly 2,900 injuries in the fighting. The U.N. and Congo’s government had earlier put the provisional death toll at 773.

