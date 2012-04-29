Conn. high school claims record for most twins

The 16 sets of twins in the Class of 2014 at one Connecticut high school have a lot of people seeing double, so much so that it could break the world record held by another school in the state.

Parents and officials at Staples High School in Westport tell The Advocate of Stamford that they plan to submit documentation to Guinness World Records seeking the record for most twins in the same academic year at the same school.

The Guinness website says the current record is held by the 13 sets of twins who graduated in 2010 from Pomperaug High School in Southbury.

The Staples twins gathered for a photo Wednesday and hope to get official recognition by Guinness before the end of the school year.