NewsNation/World

Connecticut lawmakers back prohibition on state agencies and local governments using foreign drones

Seth Simonson, assistant professor/UAS curriculum lead for the North Dakota...

Seth Simonson, assistant professor/UAS curriculum lead for the North Dakota State College of Science, holds a Chinese-manufactured drone the college mainly uses for pilot training and photo and video collecting by students, Jan. 15, 2025, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Credit: AP/Jack Dura

By The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers passed emergency legislation Tuesday prohibiting state agencies and municipalities from purchasing or using Chinese and Russian drones while also imposing restrictions on where drones can be operated in the state.

The bill comes amid bipartisan concern in Washington about possible threats to U.S. national security posed by foreign-adversary drones. Several states, including Tennessee and Florida, have already restricted the use of Chinese drones by their public agencies, including police and fire departments.

Under Connecticut's bill, which moves to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, certain state agencies and municipalities, as well as entities that contract with them, will be barred from purchasing prohibited drones after Oct. 1, 2026, and from using them after Oct. 1, 2028.

The state's Department Emergency Services and Public Protection, which includes the State Police, is prohibited from purchasing the drones beginning this year, after Oct. 1. The agency already implemented such a policy last year.

The bill bars people from operating a drone less than 250 feet above a critical infrastructure facility, such as an electrical generation facility or a prison. Violators could face up to nearly a year in prison, a fine of up to $2,000 or both. There are exceptions for workers using drones at those locations as part of their jobs.

Drones also cannot be equipped with deadly weapons or incendiary devices, under this legislation.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Cuomo preparing to run for NYC mayor ... State backs plan to close nursing home ... Hochul's tax on wealthy Credit: Newsday

15th arrest in missing girl case ... LI's first Wegmans ... North Fork Brewing Company ... Media day for LI flag football teams

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Cuomo preparing to run for NYC mayor ... State backs plan to close nursing home ... Hochul's tax on wealthy Credit: Newsday

15th arrest in missing girl case ... LI's first Wegmans ... North Fork Brewing Company ... Media day for LI flag football teams

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME