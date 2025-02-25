Connecticut lawmakers back prohibition on state agencies and local governments using foreign drones

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers passed emergency legislation Tuesday prohibiting state agencies and municipalities from purchasing or using Chinese and Russian drones while also imposing restrictions on where drones can be operated in the state.

The bill comes amid bipartisan concern in Washington about possible threats to U.S. national security posed by foreign-adversary drones. Several states, including Tennessee and Florida, have already restricted the use of Chinese drones by their public agencies, including police and fire departments.

Under Connecticut's bill, which moves to Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, certain state agencies and municipalities, as well as entities that contract with them, will be barred from purchasing prohibited drones after Oct. 1, 2026, and from using them after Oct. 1, 2028.

The state's Department Emergency Services and Public Protection, which includes the State Police, is prohibited from purchasing the drones beginning this year, after Oct. 1. The agency already implemented such a policy last year.

The bill bars people from operating a drone less than 250 feet above a critical infrastructure facility, such as an electrical generation facility or a prison. Violators could face up to nearly a year in prison, a fine of up to $2,000 or both. There are exceptions for workers using drones at those locations as part of their jobs.

Drones also cannot be equipped with deadly weapons or incendiary devices, under this legislation.