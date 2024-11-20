NewsNation/World

Woman, baby are killed in shooting in Connecticut

By The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman and a baby were shot to death while inside a car in Hartford, Connecticut, on Tuesday after another vehicle pulled up alongside them and began firing, police said.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department said the woman, 20, is believed to be the mother of the 4-month-old baby boy.

It is not immediately clear what led to the shooting, which happened around 3 p.m. on New Britain Avenue near Hillside Avenue and Zion Street.

One other man who was in the car with the two victims was also shot, but his injuries are not life- threatening, Boisvert said.

