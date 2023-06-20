Correction: Missouri Doctor Found Dead-Things to Know story
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a story published June 2, 2023, about the death of Dr. John Forsyth, a southwestern Missouri emergency room physician, The Associated Press erroneously reported that he was born in Idaho, citing online records. His family says he was born in Provo, Utah.
