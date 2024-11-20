Correction: COVID Vaccines-Idaho story
In a story published Nov. 1, 2024, about COVID-19 vaccines in Idaho, The Associated Press, citing Southwest Health District statistics, erroneously reported the number of COVID-19 vaccines the district provided in 2021 and 2024. The count was 8,102, not 1,601, in 2021, and 93, not 64, in 2024.
