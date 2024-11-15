NewsNation/World

A Croatian corruption investigation snares a top official and several others

FILE -Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros, right, bumps elbows to...

FILE -Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros, right, bumps elbows to say hello to French Health Minister Olivier Veran during an extraordinary meeting of EU health ministers in Brussels to discuss the virus outbreak, March 6, 2020. Credit: AP/Virginia Mayo

By The Associated Press

ZAGREB, Croatia — A senior Croatian state official and several others have been detained on suspicion of corruption, anti-graft authorities said Friday.

A statement from Croatia’s Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime, or USKOK, did not specify who was arrested but Croatian media reported it was Health Minister Vili Beros. The other suspects included doctors and hospital managers, said the Jutarnji List daily.

Reports said that police raided Beros' home in Zagreb, Croatia's capital, early on Friday and that the investigation was focused on suspected graft in procurement deals for Croatian hospitals.

No other details were immediately available.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

High school football highlights ... Bus camera ticket profits ... What's up on LI ... Heat with heart ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

High school football highlights ... Bus camera ticket profits ... What's up on LI ... Heat with heart ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME