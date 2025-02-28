NewsNation/World

Freight train derails in Czech Republic, causing major chemical fire

Firefighters battle a large fire of a derailed freight train...

Firefighters battle a large fire of a derailed freight train carrying benzene, a highly flammable and toxic liquid, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Hustopece nad Becvou, Czech Republic,. Credit: AP/Ludek Perina

By The Associated Press

PRAGUE — Czech firefighters were battling a major chemical blaze in eastern Czech Republic on Friday after a freight train derailed and carcinogenic benzol from damaged tank wagons caught fire.

The derailment took place near the station in the town of Hustopeče nad Bečvou around noon local time (1100 GMT), with the fire sending thick black smoke into the air visible from a long distance. The cause of the derailment was under investigation. No one has been injured.

The nearest houses in the town are located about 500 meters (around a quarter-mile) from the fire, but the smoke hadn't reached them.

Firefighters said that 15 of the 17 tanks in the train were on fire. Each tank contained about 60 metric tons (66 tons) of the toxic substance. They used a helicopter to contain the fire while their counterparts from neighboring Slovakia were on the way to help.

Authorities said that no levels of dangerous substances exceeding limits have been detected in the town, but advised that residents there and in nearby towns and villages don't open their windows, and stay indoors.

Benzol contains benzene, toluene and xylene, which are used to make various chemical substances.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI's first Black state senator ... Tips on shopping at Wegmans ... High School All-Girls wrestling championships ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

LI's first Black state senator ... Tips on shopping at Wegmans ... High School All-Girls wrestling championships ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME