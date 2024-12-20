NewsNation/World

Texas day care teacher killed when cars crash into play area

Law enforcement empty one of the two vehicles involved with...

Law enforcement empty one of the two vehicles involved with a car accident at ExcellED Montessori Preschool on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Boerne, Texas. Credit: AP/Josie Norris

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — A teacher at a San Antonio-area day care was killed and another employee and five toddlers were injured when a parent's car accelerated into another vehicle in the parking lot and both vehicles crashed into a play area, authorities said.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon as parents were leaving a holiday performance at the preschool in Boerne. The teacher who died was Alexia Rosales, 22, authorities said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a 23-year-old employee and five 1-year-olds were injured and taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a parent had put her children into her vehicle and suddenly accelerated for an unknown reason. He said her vehicle hit another in the parking lot, sending both vehicles through a fence and into an area where students were playing.

“It appears to be just a very tragic accident,” Salazar said.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Party City, Big Lots closing... Wine bar open at Milleridge Inn... All Long Island Teams Credit: Newsday

Nursing home ruling... Party City closing... Feed Me: Restaurant Christmas Decor ... Puppy heist

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Party City, Big Lots closing... Wine bar open at Milleridge Inn... All Long Island Teams Credit: Newsday

Nursing home ruling... Party City closing... Feed Me: Restaurant Christmas Decor ... Puppy heist

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME