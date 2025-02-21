NewsNation/World

Woman accused of drugging and robbing older men in a deadly romance scheme

Acting United States Attorney for the District of Nevada Sue Fahami

Acting United States Attorney for the District of Nevada Sue Fahami speaks about an alleged romance scheme that turned deadly during a news conference in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Credit: AP/Ty ONeil

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — A woman lured at least four older men on online dating apps to meet in person, drugged them with sedatives and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in a “sinister” romance scheme, FBI officials in Las Vegas said Friday. She has been charged in one of their deaths.

Aurora Phelps, who is in custody in Mexico, faces 21 counts including wire fraud, identity theft and one count of kidnapping resulting in death, said Sue Fahami, the acting United States attorney for the District of Nevada.

