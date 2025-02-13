Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine postpones 3 executions scheduled for this year

NewsNation/World

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduces Ohio state senator and Republican...

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine introduces Ohio state senator and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Matt Dolan during a campaign event in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, March 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Paul Vernon

By The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine extended the state’s unofficial death penalty moratorium once again Thursday as he postponed three more executions that had been scheduled for this year.

The governor’s announcement again cited the state’s inability to secure the drugs used in lethal injections due to pharmaceutical suppliers' unwillingness.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to help states try to resolve that issue. But DeWine has said he does not anticipate any more executions happening during his governorship, which runs through 2026.

The newly postponed executions are in the cases of Percy Hutton, from June 18, 2025, to June 21, 2028; Samuel Moreland, from July 30, 2025, to July 19, 2028; and Douglas Coley, from Sept. 24, 2025, to Aug. 15, 2028.

