NewsNation/World

Delta Airlines flight flips over on landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport and 8 people are hurt

This image taken from video provided by CTV shows emergency...

This image taken from video provided by CTV shows emergency crews responding at Toronto Pearson Airport after a plane crash, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — A Delta Airlines plane flipped upon arrival at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday and paramedics say at least eight people are injured.

The Canadian Press reports that one passenger is critically injured and seven others were also hurt on the flight from Minneapolis. Images posted on social media show the plane flipped over on the tarmac.

The airport confirmed on X that an “incident” occurred with the Delta flight from Minneapolis and that all passengers and crew are accounted for. Video from the scene showed the plane upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down.

“Emergency teams are responding,” the airport said in a post on the social platform X. “All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Kendall Rodriguez; Gary Licker

Things to do now on LI Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp, Kendall Rodriguez; Gary Licker

Things to do now on LI Rock climbing? Indoor beach volleyball? Water parks? Arts and crafts? NewsdayTV's Elisa DiStefano and Newsday deputy lifestyle editor Meghan Giannotta have your look at ways to spend your winter break.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME