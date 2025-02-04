Dogs sit and stay to get vaccinated against parvovirus at San Francisco free clinic

SAN FRANCISCO — Dogs lined up on a San Francisco street Monday for free vaccines to combat an outbreak of a highly contagious illness that can be fatal for some canines if not treated.

The dogs got parvovirus and other vaccinations free-of-charge as part of a joint effort by the San Francisco SPCA, San Francisco Animal Care and Control and other organizations in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

Andre Baylor brough his 10-year-old Chihuahua, Troy, to get the vaccination, saying he had heard that the virus could be fatal and that he'd do anything to save Troy's life.

“This was free, so I thought I'd take advantage,” Baylor said. “He's my best friend.”

Jessica Bogosian, San Francisco SPCA's director of community medicine programs, said parvovirus attacks the stomach and intestines of dogs, and is spread by dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces and environments. Common symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea, she said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Really the important thing to know about parvo is that it’s almost completely preventable through vaccinations,” Bogosian said.

The free vaccine clinics offered distemper/parvo vaccinations, flea control, deworming, and microchips, in addition to pet food and supplies. The SF SPCA anticipated serving up to 100 dogs on Monday and are putting on a second clinic.

Rose Peele gets a number as she and her dog Amalia, 12, wait in line at a free dog vaccine clinic to combat a canine Parvovirus outbreak on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in the Tenderloin in San Francisco. Credit: AP/Emily Steinberger

A large uptick in parvovirus cases has been found in the San Francisco area in recent months, but the illness can be found in any community across the country, Bogosian said.

“I’ve been in the field for over 20 years, and I’ve seen it in urban areas, rural areas, just about anywhere,” she said.

State and federal agencies in 2022 investigated an outbreak of parvo that killed at least 30 mostly unvaccinated dogs in one Michigan county.