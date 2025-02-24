Judge blocks 2 federal agencies from disclosing personal records to Trump adviser Musk's DOGE

GREENBELT, Md. — A judge agreed on Monday to temporarily bar two federal agencies from disclosing records containing sensitive personal information to representatives of billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman in Greenbelt, Maryland, ruled that the Department of Education and the Office of Personnel Management likely violated the Privacy Act by disclosing people's personal information to DOGE without their consent.

Boardman issued a temporary restraining order requested by attorneys for unions and groups representing current and former federal employees.

The judge, who heard arguments on the request last week, said her order doesn't prevent President Donald Trump, a Republican, from “effectuating the administration’s policies.”

“It prevents the disclosure of the plaintiffs’ sensitive personal information to DOGE affiliates who, on the current record, do not have a need to know the information to perform their duties,” she wrote.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The personal information that DOGE representatives accessed includes bank account numbers, Social Security numbers, dates of birth and addresses. DOGE could use the information “to create a comprehensive picture of the plaintiffs’ familial, professional, or financial affairs,” the judge said.

“This continuing, unauthorized disclosure of the plaintiffs’ sensitive personal information to DOGE affiliates is irreparable harm that money damages cannot rectify,” wrote Boardman, who was nominated by Trump's predecessor, President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

A demonstrator holds a poster displaying a prohibited traffic sign reading "Musk DOGE" during a rally to protest President Trump's policies on Presidents Day Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Etienne Laurent

The lawsuit's plaintiffs include the American Federation of Teachers, the National Active, the Retired Federal Employees Association and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

AFT president Randi Weingarten said Boardman's ruling is “a significant decision that puts a firewall between actors who we believe lack the legitimacy and authority to access Americans’ personal data and who are using it inappropriately.”

“We brought this case to uphold people’s privacy, because when people give their financial and other personal information to the federal government — namely to secure financial aid for their kids to go to college, or to get a student loan — they expect that data to be protected and used for the reasons it was intended, not appropriated for other means,” Weingarten said in a statement.

Musk has been leading Trump’s efforts to overhaul and downsize the federal government. Over the weekend, he demanded that federal employees explain their accomplishments or risk being fired, prompting attorneys for the workers to say in a lawsuit in California on Monday that he had violated the law.

People rally against the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Jose Luis Magana

Trump has defended Musk's actions as necessary to root out fraud, waste and abuse in the federal government.