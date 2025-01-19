Four tourists drowned off the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic and two others were rescued
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Four tourists have drowned off the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic near the popular tourist town of Punta Cana.
Civil Defense officials said the victims include two Polish citizens and a man from Portugal, with a fourth body recovered on Saturday. At least two other people were rescued.
The drownings happened Friday at a beach where a red flag warned of strong currents and rough seas.
