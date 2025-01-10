Shortage leaves Dunkin' stores in Nebraska without any doughnuts

OMAHA, Neb. — Dunkin' dropped the “Donuts” from its brand name years ago. Now — at least across much of Nebraska — it doesn’t have doughnuts on the shelves either.

Dunkin' stores in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island all had no doughnuts in their cases Thursday and Friday and put up signs on their doors and drive-thru kiosks informing customers that the pastries were unavailable “due to a manufacturing error.” Some locations did offer “Munchkins,” or doughnut holes, on Friday.

Tyler Raikar, of Omaha, stopped by a Dunkin' in west Omaha early Friday after an overnight shift as a phlebotomist, seeking coffee and a chocolate cake doughnut.

“What? No doughnuts!” she exclaimed when told the location had none. “That's tragic!”

The trip wasn't a total loss, she said, as she was more interested in the coffee. Still, she was a little disappointed that she couldn't get a doughnut.

“Hopefully they have them soon,” she said.

A manager at the west Omaha Dunkin' location said Friday that she could not give more information on the cause of the shortage, citing orders from Dunkin's corporate headquarters. The manager, who did not give her name, said the shortage was a national problem.

The Dunkin' name appears on a sign over the doorway at a Dunkin' donuts location, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Derry, N.H. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

But checks of locations in other regions, including St. Joseph, Missouri, and Boston — where Dunkin' has a near cult-like following — found no shortage of the sweet treats.

Dunkin’ is one of the world’s largest coffee and doughnut brands, with more than 13,200 restaurants. The company, which was founded in Massachusetts in 1950, was purchased for $11.3 billion in 2020 by Atlanta private equity firm Inspire Brands, which also owns Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Previously known as Dunkin' Donuts, the company announced in 2018 that it was dropping “Donuts” from its name as part of a rebranding effort to increase focus on its coffee and other drinks, which made up of a majority of its sales.

Phone and email messages left Friday with Dunkin’ and Inspire Brands were not immediately returned. Calls and emails to Bryce Bares, who owns several Dunkin' franchises in Nebraska, also were not immediately returned.

A sign on the door of a Dunkin' restaurant in west Omaha explains that customers will find no doughnuts for sale on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Credit: AP/Margery Beck

Bares told the Omaha World-Herald that some Dunkin’ stores received products from suppliers that were not up to standard and that he would not serve them to customers. He told the newspaper that the supply partners had corrected the problem and that his Nebraska locations should be offering doughnuts again soon.