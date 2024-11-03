NewsNation/World

5.2-magnitude tremor hits northern Greece; no damage reported

By The Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A 5.2-magnitude tremor hit northern Greece Sunday evening, authorities said.

The earthquake occurred offshore from the Chalkidiki peninsula, about 40 kilometers southeast of Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, the Athens Institute of Geodynamics reported.

The tremor hit at 7:03 p.m. local (17:03 GMT) at a depth of 15.9 kilometers, the institute said, adding that a 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded four minutes later, along with several smaller tremors.

“There is a small fissure in the area, which has a moderate seismic activity. It will be a great surprise if a major event occurs,” Costas Papazachos, Professor of Applied Geophysics and Seismology at the University of Thessaloniki told The Associated Press.

A 3.9 tremor had occurred in the same area Saturday.

There have been no reports of damage so far, police and fire service officials have told local media.

The earthquake was felt over a wide swath of northern Greece.

Tremors of that magnitude occur frequently in Greece, which lies close to the collision point of the African and European tectonic plates.

————-

Nellas reported from Athens, Greece

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV has you covered Credit: Newsday

Everything you need to know about Election Day and more from NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
NewsdayTV has you covered Credit: Newsday

Everything you need to know about Election Day and more from NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME