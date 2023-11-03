Earthquake rocks northwest Nepal, felt as far as India's capital

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook northwestern Nepal and was felt in neighboring India late Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.6 magnitude quake had a depth of 17. 9 kilometers (11.12 miles) near the mountain town of Jumla, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

The quake struck just before midnight when many people already were asleep in their homes. Tremors also were felt in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.