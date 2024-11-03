Albania aims to join the European Union by 2030, prime minister tells expatriates in Greek city

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Albania hopes to join the European Union by 2030, Prime Minister Edi Rama told a crowd of some 2,000 supporters at a hotel in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Sunday.

Rama also promised that the numerous Albanian expatriates will be able for the first time to mail in their ballots in the next general election, set to take place in Spring 2025.

The boisterous event included a lot of flag-waving and live singing by a lineup of Albanian stars.

Rama chose to downplay recent disputes with neighboring Greece, including the imprisonment for electoral corruption of mayoral candidate Fredis Beleris, a member of Albania's Greek-speaking minority. Beleris was elected last June to the European Parliament, his candidacy put forward by Greece's ruling conservatives. He has been released from prison since and allowed to take his seat.

Rama said relations with Greece were excellent.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There were fears of nationalist protests in a city where far-right parties are especially strong. In the end, about 20-25 people showed up outside the venue, with a banner telling Rama to leave.